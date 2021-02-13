This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
