For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
