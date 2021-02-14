 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert