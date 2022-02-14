This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pr…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.