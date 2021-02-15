This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
