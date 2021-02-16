 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

