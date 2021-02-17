For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
