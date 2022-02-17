Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
