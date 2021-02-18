This evening in Martinsville: A mix of light rain and freezing rain. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
