Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.