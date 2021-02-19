Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.