Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

