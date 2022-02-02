Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few showers in the evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.