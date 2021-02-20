Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
