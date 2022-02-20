Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
