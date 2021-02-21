This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
