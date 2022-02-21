Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.