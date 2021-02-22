Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
