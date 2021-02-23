 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

