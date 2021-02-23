Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
This evening in Martinsville: A mix of light rain and freezing rain. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Ice accumulation may cause damag…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…