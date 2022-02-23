Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.