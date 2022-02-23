This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
