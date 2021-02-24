 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

