For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
