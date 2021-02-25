 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert