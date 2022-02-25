 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

