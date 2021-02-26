Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.