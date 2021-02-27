Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter o…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Look…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperat…