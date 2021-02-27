Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.