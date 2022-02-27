Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
