This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
