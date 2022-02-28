 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

