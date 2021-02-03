 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

