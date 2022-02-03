Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
