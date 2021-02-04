 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert