Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

