Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.