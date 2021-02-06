 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

