Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

