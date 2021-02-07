 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

