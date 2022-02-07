 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

