Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Martinsville: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool to…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach th…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martins…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …