This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
