 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert