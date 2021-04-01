The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mart…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will…