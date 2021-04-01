 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert