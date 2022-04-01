Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. …
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mart…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expec…