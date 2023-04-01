The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.