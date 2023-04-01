The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
