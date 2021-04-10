Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a p…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling h…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.…