Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
