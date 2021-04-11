Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.