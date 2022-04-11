Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.