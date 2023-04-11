Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
