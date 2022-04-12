Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

