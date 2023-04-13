The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The fo…